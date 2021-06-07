Sign up
Photo 585
Cooking for one
Miriam is visiting family, so I am cooking for one for a few days. This is a simple and easy Jamie Oliver recipe designed for one and all done in a disposable foil tray.
You can get the recipe here:
https://www.jamieoliver.com/recipes/chicken-recipes/roasted-chicken-breast-with-cherry-tomatoes-and-asparagus/
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
Peter H
ace
@peadar
28th December 2020 A new camera, a slight let-up in work pressures, a new year beckons in many ways - it must be time for another...
1761
photos
119
followers
78
following
160% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
7th June 2021 7:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
,
food
,
chicken
,
market
,
tomato
,
roast
,
asparagus
