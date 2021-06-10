Previous
Aylesford Priory 1 by peadar
The Pilgrim's Hall at Aylesford Prioiry, a working Carmelite Monastery on the edge of Aylesford village. It was dissolved along with most other large religious houses during the Dissolution of the Monasteries 1546-1548, and passed into private hands. The Carmelites were able to purchase it in 1949 and re-established for its original purposes, building new chapels and a church. This Pilgrim's Hall is one of the original 13th Century sections and is now used as a conference centre.

ace
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
June 11th, 2021  
