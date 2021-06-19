Aylesford Priory 6

This really will be the last of the shots from my recent visits to Aylesford Priory, in mid-Kent.



This is the Watergate, which used to allow access to the Priory from the River Medway (which flows alongside the Priory behind where I am standing to take this shot. That access has now been blocked by a new stone wall). Back in the days when the Priory was first built (13th century), the river was by far the best way of getting around and about, and the nearby ford, the first one upstream from the river mouth, made Aylesford (literally, "All people's ford") a busy trading post.



Many thanks for all of your comments and support throught the Aylesford series of shots. I have to say, it is such a special place I didn't need much persuasion to go back for a second visit, and I'm sure I'll get there again from time to time.