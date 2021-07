Home for the next month

This is The Count - our narrowboat home for the next month. We're tied up just a mile north of Aynho, on the southern section of the Oxford Canal. After loading up the boat and having the legal induction (which switch does what?), our first day was a gentle cruise from Lower Heyford Moorings. 6 miles, 3 locks, so 9 lock-miles, which took about 4 hours (there were small queues at the locks).