Previous
Next
Two Cathedrals by peadar
Photo 613

Two Cathedrals

The medieval-era Cathedral in Coventry was destroyed in a bombing raid during WWII. The new Cathedral, focussed on reconciliation, was deliberately modernist, but connected physically to the ruins of the old Cathedral to demonstrate continuity.
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

Peter H

ace
@peadar
28th December 2020 A new camera, a slight let-up in work pressures, a new year beckons in many ways - it must be time for another...
167% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise