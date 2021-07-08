Sign up
Photo 613
Two Cathedrals
The medieval-era Cathedral in Coventry was destroyed in a bombing raid during WWII. The new Cathedral, focussed on reconciliation, was deliberately modernist, but connected physically to the ruins of the old Cathedral to demonstrate continuity.
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
Peter H
@peadar
28th December 2020 A new camera, a slight let-up in work pressures, a new year beckons in many ways - it must be time for another...
Tags
cathedral
,
canal
,
holiday
,
coventry
