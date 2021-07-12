Urban countryside

From Atherstone, we have travelled 5 hours, covering 10 miles and 8 locks (18 lock-miles). We are skirting around the northern edge of Birmingham, and have now moved from the Coventry Canal onto the Birmingham and Fazeley Canal. Here we are (3rd boat in) tied up for the night just south of Fazeley.



The Birmingham and Fazeley Canal, from Birmingham to Tamworth, was built in 1784. It almost immediately merged with the Birmingham Canal Company, and became known as the Birmingham Canal Navigations from 1794. It is a vast network of canals in and around Birmingham, connecting to other key points in the West Midlands, and was a key factor in the development of Birmingham as an industrial powerhouse. But we can still find some quiet little spots to tie up for the night.



Technical: shot in RAW, processed in Lightroom. Colour desaturated, white balance temperature warmed up, contrast increased slightly.