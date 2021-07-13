Previous
Curdworth locks by peadar
Curdworth locks

We continue edging towards Birmingham; this is a view of part of the Curdworth flight of locks, 11 locks over about 2.5 miles which raise the canal about 25 metres in all. Whilst navigating this lock, we passed a group of HS2 engineers talking with Canal & River Trust managers about the new viaduct that will be constructed across this stretch of canal to carry the new High-Speed 2 rail line (which is planned from London to the north). I'm all in favour of high-speed rail, but I guess it won't add much to the view from here!

Many thanks for all of your recent comments and support; I really appreciate it.
