Tranquility by peadar
Tranquility

Still in the region of Leamington Spa, we found a shady quiet spot to tie-up overnight.

Many thanks for all of your support, comments, favs. We have a week to go on our canal trip, have enjoyed every minute of it, and I have enjoyed sharing some of the memories with you. Your comments and favs are always appreciated.

Technical detail: I have used again the desaturated, but warm white balance, processing template which I have used in some other recent shots. Colour desaturated, white balance warm, contrast slightly increased, shadows lightened, highlights depressed.
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

28th December 2020 A new camera, a slight let-up in work pressures, a new year beckons in many ways - it must be time for another...
Lovely!
July 22nd, 2021  
A beautiful classic canal shot. It shouts peace and tranquility! Fav

July 22nd, 2021  
