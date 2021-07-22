Tranquility

Still in the region of Leamington Spa, we found a shady quiet spot to tie-up overnight.



Many thanks for all of your support, comments, favs. We have a week to go on our canal trip, have enjoyed every minute of it, and I have enjoyed sharing some of the memories with you. Your comments and favs are always appreciated.



Technical detail: I have used again the desaturated, but warm white balance, processing template which I have used in some other recent shots. Colour desaturated, white balance warm, contrast slightly increased, shadows lightened, highlights depressed.