Photo 427
Christmas fun
I'm processing all the family shots I took over Christmas, and this one jumped out at me. This is Abigail, my 3½ year old granddaughter. She last featured in my project a few years ago here
http://365project.org/peadar/365-2017-18/2017-05-01
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
Peter H
ace
@peadar
2019 (December) Well, I'm 8 months or so into another 365. This time I've been strict about posting a shot every day that is taken...
116% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
22nd December 2019 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
family
,
dinner
,
fun
,
table
,
abigail
Sue Rose
ace
Beautiful! My granddaughter is Abigail too.
December 27th, 2019
