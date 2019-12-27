Previous
Next
Christmas fun by peadar
Photo 427

Christmas fun

I'm processing all the family shots I took over Christmas, and this one jumped out at me. This is Abigail, my 3½ year old granddaughter. She last featured in my project a few years ago here http://365project.org/peadar/365-2017-18/2017-05-01
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

Peter H

ace
@peadar
2019 (December) Well, I'm 8 months or so into another 365. This time I've been strict about posting a shot every day that is taken...
116% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sue Rose ace
Beautiful! My granddaughter is Abigail too.
December 27th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise