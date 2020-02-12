Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 445
Lilac breasted roller
Another shot from our recent weekend in The Cotswolds. We have been lucky enough to see these beautiful birds in their natural habitats. I believe they are called "rollers" because of the nature of their flight in their courtship ritual.
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter H
ace
@peadar
2020 (February) Well, I'm on the home straight now, only another 6 weeks or so and I will have finished a complete year of taking and...
1524
photos
118
followers
77
following
122% complete
View this month »
439
440
441
442
443
444
445
446
Latest from all albums
317
444
445
318
319
446
320
321
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
8th February 2020 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
roller
,
cotswolds
,
bourton
,
birdland
,
lilac breasted roller
judith deacon
ace
My all time favourite African bird, this is a lovely study.
February 16th, 2020
Lynn
ace
I hadn’t heard of these before, what beautiful plumage!
February 16th, 2020
FBailey
ace
How fabulous ...
February 16th, 2020
Lynda McG
ace
Beautiful- fav
February 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close