Lilac breasted roller by peadar
Lilac breasted roller

Another shot from our recent weekend in The Cotswolds. We have been lucky enough to see these beautiful birds in their natural habitats. I believe they are called "rollers" because of the nature of their flight in their courtship ritual.
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Peter H

ace
@peadar
judith deacon ace
My all time favourite African bird, this is a lovely study.
February 16th, 2020  
Lynn ace
I hadn’t heard of these before, what beautiful plumage!
February 16th, 2020  
FBailey ace
How fabulous ...
February 16th, 2020  
Lynda McG ace
Beautiful- fav
February 16th, 2020  
