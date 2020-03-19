Previous
Rochdale Canal by peadar
Photo 453

Rochdale Canal

This is the Rochdale Canal as it heads out of Sowerby Bridge westward to start its ascent over The Pennines.

Processed in line with recent Yorkshire series shots - desaturated, warm white balance, contrast and shadows tweaked.
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Peter H

ace
@peadar
