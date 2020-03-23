Sign up
Photo 454
Calder mills in technicolour
A different process from the main album shot which can be found here
https://365project.org/peadar/365-2019-20/2020-03-23
23rd March 2020
23rd Mar 20
Peter H
ace
@peadar
2020 (February) Well, I'm on the home straight now, only another 6 weeks or so and I will have finished a complete year of taking and...
1571
photos
120
followers
75
following
124% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X
Taken
23rd March 2020 5:31pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
river
,
valley
,
mills
,
yorkshire
,
calder
,
calderdale
,
elland
Anne
ace
Really enjoy your canal shots Peter, the colours here and reflections are wonderful
March 23rd, 2020
