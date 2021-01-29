Sign up
Photo 460
Depth of field
Not the most interesting picture, but demonstrating the very shallow depth of field possible with the Canon RF 50mm prime lens.
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
1
0
Peter H
ace
@peadar
28th December 2020 A new camera, a slight let-up in work pressures, a new year beckons in many ways - it must be time for another...
1610
photos
102
followers
67
following
126% complete
453
454
455
456
457
458
459
460
460
461
462
463
464
465
460
466
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
29th January 2021 6:18pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
canon
,
lens
,
50mm
,
nifty-fifty
,
rf
Fr1da
Its so impressive !
January 30th, 2021
