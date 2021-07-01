Somerton Deep Lock

I think this is one of the most picturesque locks on the Oxford Canal. The cottage you see used to be the lock-keeper's cottage, but was long ago sold off and is now a private residence. It is not connected to the road network, nor the national grid (for electricity), nor has gas supply. So the owners need to be very self-sufficient, and have a boat, as that is the only way they can physically connect with the outside world.



The lock is one of the deepest on the south Oxford Canal, and lifts the canal 12 ft (about 4m). When you are on the boat actually in the empty lock chamber (i.e. when "going up"), it is quite a daunting experience.



Here we are waiting for this boat to exit the lock before we can enter. There is a customary way to navigate locks when there are many boats going in both directions, which is basically a "one-up, one-down" system, to ensure that the minimum amount of water is used. It is usual for different boat crews to all muck-in with the lock work to help keep the flow of boats running, and it's often a chance to catch-up with canal gossip!