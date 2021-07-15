Previous
City Museum & Art Gallery by peadar
City Museum & Art Gallery

I haven't visited the centre of Birmingham for a long time, and I was pleased at the positive effects of the City regeneration that has been going on these last 20 years.

This is the Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery, sadly closed on the day of our visit. I was impressed by the Victorian architecture and how well it now sits amidst its new surroundings.
15th July 2021

Peter H

ace
@peadar
