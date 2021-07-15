Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 491
City Museum & Art Gallery
I haven't visited the centre of Birmingham for a long time, and I was pleased at the positive effects of the City regeneration that has been going on these last 20 years.
This is the Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery, sadly closed on the day of our visit. I was impressed by the Victorian architecture and how well it now sits amidst its new surroundings.
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter H
ace
@peadar
28th December 2020 A new camera, a slight let-up in work pressures, a new year beckons in many ways - it must be time for another...
1802
photos
120
followers
70
following
134% complete
View this month »
484
485
486
487
488
489
490
491
Latest from all albums
615
616
617
618
490
619
491
620
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
15th July 2021 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday
,
museum
,
art
,
birmingham
,
gallery
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close