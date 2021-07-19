Sign up
Photo 494
Canal rewards
After our long-ish day of locking down the Hatton Flight of 21 locks in 26 deg C, we have moored up outside the "Cape of Good Hope" in Warwick. I think, possibly, perhaps, just maybe, we might end up in there shortly to slake our thirst!
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
Peter H
ace
@peadar
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
19th July 2021 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canal
,
holiday
,
flight
,
warwick
,
warwickshire
,
hatton
,
cape of good hope
