We'll be celebrating here...

...the end of our month-long meandering around the canals of the UK Midlands, including "The Warwickshire Ring". We're back at the boat's home wharf in Lower Heyford, a lovely Oxfordshire village on the edge of The Cotswolds, and we'll be celebratring our trip here at The Bell Inn.



The building is Grade 2 listed, and dates from the 16th century. It was converted to an Inn in the early 19th century.