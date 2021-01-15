Sign up
Station waiting
A little reminder for you and me of "my other project". Mr Smith, local businessman, has stopped the postie on his rounds for a catch-up, whilst passengers are waiting patiently for the 10.15 up service. (Ahem!)
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
Peter H
ace
@peadar
28th December 2020 A new camera, a slight let-up in work pressures, a new year beckons in many ways - it must be time for another...
1603
photos
102
followers
69
following
18% complete
Album
Trains, planes and other things
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
15th January 2021 5:50pm
Tags
train
,
platform
,
railway
,
rail
,
model
,
station
