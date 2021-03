Waiting for the "right away"

Another shot from "my other project". This model of a late steam era locomotive is waiting at a red signal. This is a B17/6 "Sandringham" class, built for the London and North Eastern railway (so slightly out of area for my layout, which is definitely southern, but it's such an attractive looking thing I couldn't resist it.) This particular loco, "Barnsley", saw service until 1958. Here it is pulling a rake of the standard "crimson and cream" coaches from the same era.