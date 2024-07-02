Previous
Gazanias on the Strand, St Marys, Isles of Scilly by pebblegeek
Gazanias on the Strand, St Marys, Isles of Scilly

I always loved this image from June 2015. Again, it's Scilly, looking out at the boats in the harbour with Tresco in the background. I especially liked the sharpness of the brilliant yellow gazanias flowering on the wall in the foreground.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Lois Ann

@pebblegeek
We were fortunate and privileged to live (and work!) on the Isles of Scilly (Cornwall, UK) for over forty years. In 2023 retirement beckoned and...
