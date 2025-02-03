Sign up
23 / 365
Foggy Sunrise
A rather atmospheric foggy sunrise at the beginning of February 2025, looking out over the rooftops further down the valley. The trees were silhouetted against a soft grey sky and the sun was just emerging from the fog in a blaze of orange light.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
Lois Ann
@pebblegeek
We were fortunate and privileged to live (and work!) on the Isles of Scilly (Cornwall, UK) for over forty years. In 2023 retirement beckoned and...
Views
1
365
DMC-TZ70
3rd February 2025 9:43am
light
trees
fog
sunrise
orange
silhouette
foggy
