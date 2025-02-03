Previous
Foggy Sunrise by pebblegeek
23 / 365

Foggy Sunrise

A rather atmospheric foggy sunrise at the beginning of February 2025, looking out over the rooftops further down the valley. The trees were silhouetted against a soft grey sky and the sun was just emerging from the fog in a blaze of orange light.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

