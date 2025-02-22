Velthiemia in flower, February 2025

I grew this Velthiemia from seed a long time ago, from seed supplied by the RHS Lily Group's annual members seed list.. It came as V. viridiflora but I suspect it might be V. capensis because it is very definitely dormant in late autumn and early winter. It starts growing in the dark days of December and produces this beautul spike of blooms, pink with a slight yellow edge. It is a native of the Cape Provinces of South Africa (which explains it flowering in a northern hemisphere winter). It is also known as the South African Forest Lily but is actually a member of the Asparagus family, would you believe? It was one of the plants that survived our move to Cornwall, the large bulb stuffed into a plastic bag with vermiculite to keep it from shrivelling. I had a big pot of this in the garden but I gifted it to friends because it was too big to transport. It used to produce upward of half a dozen flower spikes from a packed cluster of huge bulbs. It can be persuaded to set seed but I didn't have much luck last year when it grew on the kitchen windowsill and was much paler. Now I have a greenhouse, it gets much better light and has flowered in a darker pink. I will be opening the greenhouse door in fine weather to try and encourage some natural pollinators to perform their magic. Fingers crossed for some seeds this year!