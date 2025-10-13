Previous
Bear in the Woods, Pencarrow, Cornwall by pebblegeek
26 / 365

Bear in the Woods, Pencarrow, Cornwall

We visited Pencarrow House and Gardens with friends recently and had a wonderful day. The Peacock Cafe provided us with an excellent and very filling lunch. The house with its long history and fascinating interior was expertly explained on our tour with Mandy. Finally we wandered through the grounds and woodland back to the car park at the end of the day. This rather soulful chap was sitting surrounded by trees looking down the valley. No idea who carved him but I suspect he might have been created from a fallen tree trunk in the gardens. I thought he was rather nice.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Lois Ann

@pebblegeek
We were fortunate and privileged to live (and work!) on the Isles of Scilly (Cornwall, UK) for over forty years. In 2023 retirement beckoned and...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact