Bear in the Woods, Pencarrow, Cornwall

We visited Pencarrow House and Gardens with friends recently and had a wonderful day. The Peacock Cafe provided us with an excellent and very filling lunch. The house with its long history and fascinating interior was expertly explained on our tour with Mandy. Finally we wandered through the grounds and woodland back to the car park at the end of the day. This rather soulful chap was sitting surrounded by trees looking down the valley. No idea who carved him but I suspect he might have been created from a fallen tree trunk in the gardens. I thought he was rather nice.