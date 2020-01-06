Previous
Winter Birch by peckhamasbestos
6 / 365

Winter Birch

I love these delicate silver birch more so in winter when they’re highlighted against the steely sky. I think I might plant one in my garden this year if I can keep it to a manageable size!
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Peckhamasbestos

@peckhamasbestos
