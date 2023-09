Laughter is the best medicine

This is a candid, not so flattering photo of me at a beach party laughing at one of my Dad's jokes. It's an old photo.. but I wanted to use it to talk about my sweet parents. My Armenian mother, always told me.. "Marry someone with a sense of humor," as she did. My non-Armenian father kept us all laughing. So thankful I have a Honey, whom I've been married to for 24 years, who teases me and makes me laugh every day. He's so silly!