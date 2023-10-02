Previous
Bountiful Blossoms by peekysweets
Bountiful Blossoms

My friend's mom used to work at a nursery and absolutely loves caring for flowers. I buy flowers all the time from the grocery stores, but I knew there was something grand about this dozen. Not only were the colors brilliant but they opened into full bloom quickly. Rarely do the buds at the stores ever bloom this wide. She loved them.

I'm posting now because I won't be on 365Project for a few days. I purposely didn't put it on my phone, so I could accomplish something each day besides just admiring other peoples' photos all day, Haha. I love my new hobby! Thank you, @weezilou ! Love you!
Krista Mae

@jamibann @mittens Thank you so much! I moved this photo into my main album. I heard that the extra albums get deleted if you don't pay the $20 some years. Eek!
Beautiful!
@kjarn Thank you, Kathy!
Wonderful capture of those gorgeous roses.
