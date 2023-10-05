Sign up
20 / 365
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO
Playing with my phone's panoramic feature. This was taken on a vacation in Mexico a few years back.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
1
1
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's work... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
20
photos
32
followers
106
following
5% complete
View this month »
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s Plus
Taken
10th July 2020 7:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
sunset
,
sea
,
ocean
,
panoramic
,
pano
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it
October 7th, 2023
