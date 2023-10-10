Previous
K + C
K + C

My husband is the sweetest. One day he made me egg in the hole and put our initials on top of it, spelled out in orange bell peppers. He is silly and gushy at the same time. This makes his sister gag! Haha! (You can't be too mushy around her.)
Krista Mae

@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023.
