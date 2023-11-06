Previous
Trying something new by peekysweets
51 / 365

Trying something new

Yesterday Madeleine @marshwader suggested I try a white background behind my bouquets to make it into a still life. Thank you, Madeleine, I think it makes the bouquet pop! I appreciate your support!

6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise