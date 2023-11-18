Sign up
Previous
62 / 365
LLovely LLama
I am a fan of llamas, ponchos and pom poms. I couldn't resist taking a photo of this cute guy. !Feliz Navidad! and/or Happy Holidayz!
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
1
1
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Photo Details
Tags
is-your-mama-a-llama
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute Llama.
November 16th, 2023
