Hello from Maui 2013

When my husband and I got married in 1999, I asked him where he wanted to honeymoon. I suggested Hawaii and he was not the slightest bit interested. He was raised going to museums and art shows and wanted a place with more culture and history. Then later in life, he began playing the ukulele, slide lap guitar, and steel pan drums (decorated with a grass skirt.) In 2013 we went to Hawaii for the first time. We stayed in a run down, pink hotel in Oahu (which is famous), a nice resort in SW Maui, and Camped on The Big Island. Chris always plans our trips well. Our favorite island was one where we met locals. To this day we keep in touch. They send us treats from the islands, and we send them treats from Trader Joes. They especially like jars of cookie butter! Which I had never heard of before I met them. My favorite thing to do on vacation, besides enjoy time with Chris, is meeting new friends along the way! Is there a favorite place you like to give for Maui relief? We have donated, but hope to find more ways to help.