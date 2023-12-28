Previous
My Dad and Stepmom by peekysweets
My Dad and Stepmom

My husband took the photo before this. I loved the trees, so I took more. I'm glad I did, even though I like his composition better. I like the expressions on their happy faces.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Beverley ace
The happy faces say it all… very lovely
January 12th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
lovely family photo Krista
January 12th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful photo
January 12th, 2024  
Lesley ace
This is lovely. They look so friendly and happy.
January 12th, 2024  
Dawn ace
A lovely photo of both
January 12th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Very festive
January 12th, 2024  
