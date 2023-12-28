Sign up
78 / 365
My Dad and Stepmom
My husband took the photo before this. I loved the trees, so I took more. I'm glad I did, even though I like his composition better. I like the expressions on their happy faces.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Photo Details
Beverley
ace
The happy faces say it all… very lovely
January 12th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
lovely family photo Krista
January 12th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful photo
January 12th, 2024
Lesley
ace
This is lovely. They look so friendly and happy.
January 12th, 2024
Dawn
ace
A lovely photo of both
January 12th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Very festive
January 12th, 2024
