Previous
Next
Apples and Longans by peekysweets
81 / 365

Apples and Longans

Today I tried my first Longan. It had a thick brown peel, then it was like a grape inside, with a black pit in the middle very tasty. Anyone ever have one before?
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
23% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise