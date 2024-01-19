Sign up
96 / 365
Color Splash
This week I'm featuring a local photographer named Dave. He is Huntington Beach Local. Here he captures a surfer on the HB pier in a hot pink wet suit. I just loved how colorful this one was.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
2
1
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Jerzy
ace
Great action shot!
January 30th, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
@jerzyfotos
Thanks for your great comment. I'll pass it on to my friend! Thanks for the view!
January 30th, 2024
