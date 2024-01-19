Previous
Color Splash by peekysweets
Color Splash

This week I'm featuring a local photographer named Dave. He is Huntington Beach Local. Here he captures a surfer on the HB pier in a hot pink wet suit. I just loved how colorful this one was.
Krista Mae

I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Photo Details

Jerzy ace
Great action shot!
January 30th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
@jerzyfotos Thanks for your great comment. I'll pass it on to my friend! Thanks for the view!
January 30th, 2024  
