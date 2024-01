Bosa Chica Ecological Preserve

This is a bumper sticker that was on a car in the parking lot. The Bolsa Chica Ecological Preserve holds a special place in my husband's heart. He used to be the president of an environmental club that volunteered there. The person who owns this car, is a bigger fan than my husband. It's wonderful that these wetlands were preserved. There was a time when our city stopped the natural flow of water into these wetlands. Opening it back up brought all the wildlife back.