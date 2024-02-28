Previous
Black Eyed Susans by peekysweets
Black Eyed Susans

These are ready to take over my tiny patio. I think I'll let them! Do your Susan's look like this where you live?
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Krista Mae

@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Maggiemae ace
I don't have any black -eyed or blue-eyed ones! I wish I did - apparently very good for hanging baskets!
February 29th, 2024  
