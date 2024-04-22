Previous
There's Something You Don't See Everyday by peekysweets
There's Something You Don't See Everyday

I was out and about and looked over the car in the next lane. It looked like a dog was driving. I also liked the iridescent paint on her (the owner of the car and dog) car... reminded me of a Japanese beetle.
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Krista Mae

@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023.
