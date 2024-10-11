Sign up
Bright Blooms
I have a friend who loves - all yellow - bouquets. I saw this in the store and thought of her. If I was rich and we lived closer, it would have been hers.
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
Krista Mae
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me.
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
10th October 2024 12:38pm
