Fox Ear Cozy by peekysweets
218 / 365

Fox Ear Cozy

Love the fall colors
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023.
59% complete

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Awwww- your little fox cozy is adorable!
October 12th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
@olivetreeann Thanks Ann! I didn't make it. Just loved the colors! :D
October 12th, 2024  
