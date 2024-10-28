Previous
More Fall Fun by peekysweets
More Fall Fun

This is from last year. I had to bring it back because these are some of my favorite things... PLANTS, FLOWERS and Cheeky SQUIRRELS.
28th October 2024

Krista Mae

@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023.
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
I hope that is outside....
October 30th, 2024  
