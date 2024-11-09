Previous
Meet Miller by peekysweets
Meet Miller

Tonight I went to a friend's house for dinner and I met this handsome guy. I thought his pose was pretty big and confident. Thank you all for being my friend on this wonderful venue. It's nice for people to connect over the beauty in the world, and to stay positive. It's a safe happy place for me. Miller stayed away from the us most of the night but graced us with his presence at the end of the night. I thought it was because he warmed up to us, but then I realized... it was because the dog was on a walk and that's when he can eat in peace. Haha!
