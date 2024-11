Special Memories

This is my Grandma Grace on the left and her sister Zabelle on the Right. They both lived to be 100 years old. It's the holidays and I'm excited to send Christmas cards. The first person I think of sending one to is my Grandma. She is no longer with us, but I sure do miss her. THANK YOU ALL for creating a safe, positive place to share beauty in nature and special memories. It's so nice to connect with many of you over positive things... instead of separating over differenes.