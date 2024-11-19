Previous
Much better by peekysweets
242 / 365

Much better

The back of the peach rose was much more vibrant and beautiful. My friend propagated this rosebush, and this was its first bloom.
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Krista Mae

@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a beautiful colour, well done!
November 22nd, 2024  
