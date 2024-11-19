Sign up
242 / 365
Much better
The back of the peach rose was much more vibrant and beautiful. My friend propagated this rosebush, and this was its first bloom.
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
1
0
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me.
500
photos
145
followers
381
following
66% complete
View this month »
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
238
140
141
239
240
241
242
243
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
18th November 2024 8:36pm
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful colour, well done!
November 22nd, 2024
