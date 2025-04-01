Previous
Pathos plants by peekysweets
245 / 365

Pathos plants

The owner of this nail salon likes live plants. Her pathos plants are thriving and have been sending vines over all the arches. So pretty. I would like to have a pathos someday.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Krista Mae

@peekysweets
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely capture
April 3rd, 2025  
