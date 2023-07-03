Next
Batch of Ready Pots by peekysweets
Batch of Ready Pots

My friends and I made some pottery. I saw these tiny glazed pieces done by others ready for pickup while I made mine.
3rd July 2023

Krista Mae

@peekysweets
