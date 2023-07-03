Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Next
1 / 365
Batch of Ready Pots
My friends and I made some pottery. I saw these tiny glazed pieces done by others ready for pickup while I made mine.
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's work... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
35
photos
35
followers
112
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
Latest from all albums
23
24
25
1
26
27
28
29
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Just for fun
Camera
iPhone 6s Plus
Taken
22nd July 2021 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pottery
,
ceramics
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close