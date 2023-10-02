Previous
Next
Love Seat by peekysweets
3 / 365

Love Seat

I love the contrast of bright colors against the dark wood. This is actually a seat where you can sit for photos.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's work... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise