Farmers Market Fun by peekysweets
Farmers Market Fun

There is always something fun to spot at our Tuesday Night farmers market on Main Street, Huntington Beach, CA. These beets remind me of my childhood in North Dakota. There were many sugar beet farms by my house.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Krista Mae

@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's work... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Danette Thompson ace
Nice looking. Wish I liked them better
October 12th, 2023  
Beth ace
Fabulous color and detail.
October 12th, 2023  
