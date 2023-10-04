Sign up
4 / 365
Farmers Market Fun
There is always something fun to spot at our Tuesday Night farmers market on Main Street, Huntington Beach, CA. These beets remind me of my childhood in North Dakota. There were many sugar beet farms by my house.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
2
0
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's work... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Just for fun
iPhone 6s Plus
27th July 2021 6:55pm
market
,
produce
,
beets
,
farmers
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice looking. Wish I liked them better
October 12th, 2023
Beth
ace
Fabulous color and detail.
October 12th, 2023
