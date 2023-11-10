Houndstooth on a Hound

Here is a photo of my uncle's dog, Zesty. As you can see, she is quite the fashionista.



She is part yorkie, part chihuahua and loves to cuddle.



My uncle took this photo and has given me permission to share it. I am encouraging to join this page because he takes wonderful photos!



I see him every Thanksgiving, and one of my favorite photos of my husband and I was taken by him on Turkey Day in the USA.