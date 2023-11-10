Previous
Houndstooth on a Hound by peekysweets
Houndstooth on a Hound

Here is a photo of my uncle's dog, Zesty. As you can see, she is quite the fashionista.

She is part yorkie, part chihuahua and loves to cuddle.

My uncle took this photo and has given me permission to share it. I am encouraging to join this page because he takes wonderful photos!

I see him every Thanksgiving, and one of my favorite photos of my husband and I was taken by him on Turkey Day in the USA.
Krista Mae

@peekysweets
I love those ears!
November 19th, 2023  
Krista Mae
@ludwigsdiana Aren't they cute!? Thank you. I like this angle... she looks like a scotty dog from the side.
November 19th, 2023  
