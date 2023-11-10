Sign up
40 / 365
Houndstooth on a Hound
Here is a photo of my uncle's dog, Zesty. As you can see, she is quite the fashionista.
She is part yorkie, part chihuahua and loves to cuddle.
My uncle took this photo and has given me permission to share it. I am encouraging to join this page because he takes wonderful photos!
I see him every Thanksgiving, and one of my favorite photos of my husband and I was taken by him on Turkey Day in the USA.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Tags
fluffy
,
chihuahua
,
yorkie
,
hound
,
style
,
scotty
,
houndstooth
,
cuddle-bug
Diana
ace
I love those ears!
November 19th, 2023
Krista Mae
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Aren't they cute!? Thank you. I like this angle... she looks like a scotty dog from the side.
November 19th, 2023
