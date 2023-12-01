Previous
Next
All I Want for Christmas..... is YOU by peekysweets
54 / 365

All I Want for Christmas..... is YOU

2013 was our first trip to Hawaii. This photo was taken on the island of Maui, by a photographer that was from Huntington Beach, which is where my husband is from. I call him my HB Boy. He is the best of the best!
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise