Double BLOOMS by peekysweets
59 / 365

Double BLOOMS

This whole batch of hot pink roses, all had two swirls within each rose. So beautiful! (Found them at trader joes.)
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
